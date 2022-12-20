Govt decides to close restaurants & markets by 8 pm across Pakistan

The federal government has decided to close restaurants & markets by 8 pm across Pakistan.

The federal government on Tuesday unveiled a new plan for energy conservation aimed to save more than Rs260 billion in the import bill.

However, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that the government is reaching out to all four provinces to inform them about the policy and take them on board.

He said that it is a national programme and will be launched with consensus.

The early closure of restaurants and markets by 8 PM in Pakistan, is likely to save 8,000 to 9,000 megawatts of electricity.

While addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the government has decided to close restaurants and markets at 8 pm and that the wedding halls will be closed at 10 pm.

The timings of the restaurants may be extended an hour or so, Khawaja Asif added.

While comparing cash-strapped countries with other nations, the federal minister said that markets should no longer remain open until 2 am, stressing the need to change lifestyle to deal with the brewing energy crisis.

The minister also shared that the federal government was recommending switching street lights on alternately which will save about Rs 4 billion.

“The government is also introducing e-bikes which will phase out the bikes that use petrol. The government is negotiating with the companies to phase out the bikes that use petrol and modify the existing bikes,” Asif added.

The federal minister further mentioned that the government was mulling two days per week to work from home for some of the government staff on a rotation basis in light of cost-saving measures.

“If 20% of the workers are sent to work from home on a rotational basis, this will save Rs56 billion,” said the minister.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Adviser to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira also accompanied Defence Minister Khawaja Asif at the press briefing.