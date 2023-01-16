SCBA former president Latif Afridi shot dead in Peshawar

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) former president Latif Afridi was shot dead in Peshawar on Monday.





According to the police, Latif Afridi was in the High Court Bar Council office when the attacker opened fire on him.

He received severe injuries and was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The hospital administration said that six bullets were fired at the senior lawyer.

SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi said that the attacker identified as Adnan Afridi s/o Abdul Sami Afridi has been taken into custody from the crime scene.

He added that it seems to be a matter of personal enmity between the two families while further investigations are underway.

Following the incident, the lawyers staged a protest demonstration and forcibly closed the High Court.