SCBA former president Latif Afridi shot dead in Peshawar

The attacker has been taken into custody from the crime scene.

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 16, 2023
Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) former president Latif Afridi was shot dead in Peshawar on Monday.

According to the police, Latif Afridi was in the High Court Bar Council office when the attacker opened fire on him.

He received severe injuries and was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The hospital administration said that six bullets were fired at the senior lawyer.

SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi said that the attacker identified as Adnan Afridi s/o Abdul Sami Afridi has been taken into custody from the crime scene.

He added that it seems to be a matter of personal enmity between the two families while further investigations are underway.

Following the incident, the lawyers staged a protest demonstration and forcibly closed the High Court.

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 16, 2023
Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

