Seven of a family die in Skardu car plunge, including an Army aviation pilot

Seven of a family die in a Skardu car plunge, including an Army aviation pilot!

The car fell into River Indus in the Kharmang area of Skardu on Wednesday.

As reported, the car plunged into the river after the driver of the vehicle lost control while negotiating a dangerous turn at Bunbong Pardi on Kharmang-Kargil Road.

The passengers of the car included seven members of a family, including a newly-married army aviation officer, Captain Hassan, and his wife Dr. Samina.

According to police, the family was traveling to Skardu from the Olding area of Kharmang district.

As reported, two bodies of the victims were retrieved while the search for the remaining bodies was still underway.

Those who drowned were named Sadiq Hussain, Ruhullah, Yazdan, Batool, and two-year-old Tayyaba.

As reported, Captain Hassan got married only a week ago and was a resident of Skardu.

His wife Dr. Samina was doing her specialization in ENT (ear, nose, and throat) as the Gilgit-Baltistan region lacks ENT specialists.