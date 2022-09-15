Oyeyeah
Shahbaz Gill finally gets bail in sedition case

Shahbaz Gill has been detained since August 9, 2022

Shahbaz Gill finally got bail in a sedition case on Thursday.

As reported, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case against Rs500,000 surety bonds.

IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah took up the plea and approved the PTI leader’s bail after hearing arguments from both sides.

Salman Safdar, counsel for the accused, and Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi presented the arguments.

During the hearing, IHC CJ Athar Minallah remarked that the court does not accept treason.

“Tell us whether a complaint was registered from the armed forces. Can they be affected by such a careless statement?”, IHC CJ remarked.

The prosecutor said that Shahbaz Gill had not instigated a single person to rebellion, but all of them.

Salman Safdar maintained before the court that Shahbaz Gill had talked about a political party.

“A part of the statement has been excluded from the context. The complainant is not the affected party,” he said.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s former chief of staff Shahbaz Gill has been in detention since last month.

He was arrested after a treason case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show.

