Shawwal moon likely to rise on April 9, Eid ul Fitr on 10th; MET office predicts

Shawwal moon is likely to rise on April 9. After its sighting Eid ul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on the 10th of April across the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Monday.





While predicting the rise of the Eidul Fitr moon, the department said the moon would conjunct with the sun on April 8 at 11:21 pm (local time). On April 9, and its age next day in the evening would be between 19 and 20 hours. The crescent will be visible to the naked eye for about 50 minutes after sunset and the first of Shawwal will be on April 10.

According to PMD, the sky would be clear on April 9 in most parts of the country. However, it added that the sky might be cloudy in northern areas.

However, the official announcement will be made by the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after the confirmation of the Shawwal moon sighting.

The crescent for the holy month of Ramadan was sighted on March 11 in Pakistan and the first day of the holy month was observed the next day.

Pakistanis are likely to observe 29 days of fasting if the PMD’s forecast becomes true.