Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed elected new President of the UAE

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has been elected as the new President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE’s long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as president on Saturday, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

State news agency Wam reported that the decision was made by the Federal Supreme Council, which comprises the Rulers of each emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai offered his congratulations.

“Today, the Federal Supreme Council elected my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We congratulate him, and we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him.”

المجلس الأعلى للاتحاد ينتخب محمد بن زايد رئيساً لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة. #الإمارات pic.twitter.com/94a1vM0Wsx — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 14, 2022

The 61-year-old leader will be the UAE’s third president, after succeeding Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed, who served as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince since November 2004, will also be the 17th Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed has also served as the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces since January 2005.

Earlier in the day, the late United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan was laid to rest in Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Cemetery.

He passed away on Friday aged 73 after battling illness for several years.

The UAE is observing 40 days of mourning following the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, who has ruled the UAE since 2004.

Government and private offices will remain shut for three days starting Saturday, with work to resume on Tuesday, May 17.

Pakistan Prime Minister will visit the UAE to offer his condolences over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa on Saturday.