Sindh’s Sanghar declared a calamity hit district

More than 100 relief camps have been established across Sanghar.

Sindh’s Sanghar has been declared a calamity-hit district!

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the areas of the province affected by recent rains and floods on Sunday and declared Sanghar a calamity-hit district.

CM Sindh also reviewed the rehabilitation works being carried out in Sanghar, Matiari and Bhit Shah.

While talking to the press in Bhit Shah, Murad Ali Shah said, “The provincial ministers and the public representatives are monitoring the relief activities.”

“The prime minister has assured support in the restoration work,” he added.

“It has rained 300 millimeters. The current drainage system is for 40 millimeters,” he said.

“In view of climate change, the system should be improved,” he stressed.

“The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has given more than 3,000 tents to Matiari. We will give 100,000 tents in the whole province,” CM Sindh said.

“We are giving meals to the people living in the camps,” he added.

“The decision of holding elections will be made by the election commission,” he stated.

 

 

