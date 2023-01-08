Latest News

Winter vacation for schools in Islamabad not extended

The ministry of education has urged the students to turn a deaf ear to fake news.

January 8, 2023
Winter vacation for schools in Islamabad is not extended!

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Sunday clarified that no such decision has been taken to extend winter holidays any further in the federal capital.

The clarification comes after a fake notification circulating on social media, claimed: “All educational institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education shall now reopen on 16-01-2023.”

“It is to clarify that no such decision has been taken to extend winter holidays any further in Islamabad Capital Territory. The attached document circulating on social media is “Fake” and needs not to be given attention. Let us all stay away from #disinformation,” the ministry tweeted.

 

