Arshad Nadeem secures 5th place at World Athletics Championships

He is the first Pakistani to have qualified for the World Athletics Championships.

Arshad Nadeem has secured 5th place at World Athletics Championships!


Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem secured the fifth position in the deciding stage in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States. 

Arshad Nadeem threw 86.16 meters, which is also his best throw this season.

 

The 25-year-old Pakistani javelin thrower secured his spot in the final on Friday by throwing at a distance of 81.71 meters during his group B qualifying round to finish ninth overall.

This was Arshad’s first major international event since Tokyo Olympics.

Arshad has also become the first Pakistani to have qualified for the World Athletics Championships.

 

Meanwhile, India’s Neeraj Chopra got the silver medal with a throw of 88.13m.

