Lahore’s private hospital held Manzoor Jr’s dead body for 2 hours till the clearance of bill

Lahore’s private hospital held Manzoor Jr’s dead body for 2 hours till the clearance of the medical bill!

Olympian Manzoor Hussain, known as Manzoor Jr., passed away in Lahore on Monday. He was 63.



As reported, he suffered a heart attack early in the morning after which he was rushed to a local hospital but could not survive.

During the treatment, he was given 3 stents in the heart.

The private hospital in Lahore kept the dead body of Olympian Manzoor Junior for two hours and after receiving 4 lakhs, the relatives were allowed to take the dead body.



Hockey legend Olympian Manzoor Hussain Jr. was undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Lahore due to a heart attack where he could not be discharged.

According to the family members, the private hospital handed over the dead body of Manzoor Jr. after receiving Rs 4 lakh.

The relatives said that Manzoor Jr.’s dead body kept lying in the hospital for 2 hours.

The relatives added that it takes time to get money from the banks and the body was handed over after receiving Rs 4 lakh.

Under the leadership of Manzoor Hussain Jr., Pakistan won the only Junior World Cup in 1979.

He represented the national team and won the goal medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Manzoor Jr. won bronze and gold medals at the Barcelona and Los Angeles Olympics respectively.

He also captained the national hockey team at the Los Angeles Olympics.

Manzoor Jr. was also part of the 1978 and 1982 winning national hockey teams.