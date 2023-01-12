Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy days after withdrawing from Australian Open

Naomi Osaka, 25, announces pregnancy three days after withdrawing from Australian Open 2023!

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy, explaining the reason why she withdrew from the Australian Open.

The former world number one has been dating Cordae, a rapper, for years.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, along with a picture of an ultrasound, said, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,'” Osaka wrote.

“2023 will be a year full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys at the start of the next one cause I will be back at the Australian Open 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

“Love you all infinitely, Osaka closed by saying she doesn’t know if there’s a perfectly correct path in life, but that “if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

Osaka hasn’t played a competitive match since September.