Worst fielding later poor batting cost Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final

Worst fielding later poor batting has cost Pakistan, who was the favorite, the Asia Cup 2022!

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win their sixth Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening.



After putting to bat first, Sri Lanka put a 171 target on the scoreboard, which was successfully defended by the Lankan ballers who outclassed the Pakistani batting lineup.

At the start of the final match, it looked like that Pakistan will make the match one-sided, and in the end, Sri Lanka made it one-sided.

Sri Lanka in last 8 overs: 85 runs – one wicket – 11 dot balls – 6s x 5, 4s x 5

Pakistan in last 8 overs: 59 runs – eight wickets – 21 dot balls – 6s x 2, 4s x 3

Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashed an unbeaten 71 to lift Sri Lanka to 170-6 from a precarious 58-5.

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf got three wickets against 29 runs.

Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranga proved to be undertakers for Pakistan’s batting lineup as they shared seven wickets between them, sailing their team to victory.

Pakistan’s opening pair once again failed to perform. Babar Azam was sent back to the dressing room scoring just 5 runs on six balls. While Fakhar Zaman was bowled for a duck!

While Mohammad Rizwan with his half-century in the final, finished the Asia Cup as the highest scorer of the tournament, he scored 281 runs in 6 innings, 5 more than India’s Virat Kohli.

Star performers Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah who were rested for the Super Four match versus Sri Lanka were included in the team.



Final Score Board: Sri Lanka INNINGS (20 overs maximum) BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Pathum Nissanka c Babar Azam b Haris Rauf 8 11 19 1 0 72.72 Kusal Mendis † b Naseem Shah 0 1 5 0 0 0.00 Dhananja y a de Silva c & b Iftikhar Ahmed 28 21 42 4 0 133.33 Danushka Gunathilaka b Haris Rauf 1 4 13 0 0 25.00 Bhanuka Rajapaksa not out 71 45 76 6 3 157.77 Dasun Shanaka (c) b Shadab Khan 2 3 6 0 0 66.66 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva c †Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf 36 21 29 5 1 171.42 Chamika Karunaratne not out 14 14 28 0 1 100.00 Extras (b 1, lb 7, w 2) 10 TOTAL 20 Ov (RR: 8.50) 170/6 Did not bat: Maheesh Theekshana , Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage , Dilshan Madushanka Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Kusal Mendis, 0.3 ov), 2-23 (Pathum Nissanka, 3.2 ov), 3-36 (Danushka Gunathilaka, 5.1 ov), 4-53 (Dhananjaya de Silva, 7.4 ov), 5-58 (Dasun Shanaka, 8.5 ov), 6-116 (Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, 14.5 ov) BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Naseem Shah 4 0 40 1 10.00 9 2 3 1 0 Mohammad Hasnain 4 0 41 0 10.25 8 4 2 1 0 Haris Rauf 4 0 29 3 7.25 11 4 0 0 0 Shadab Khan 4 0 28 1 7.00 8 4 0 0 0 Iftikhar Ahmed 3 0 21 1 7.00 4 2 0 0 0 Mohammad Nawaz 1 0 3 0 3.00 3 0 0 0 0

Pakistan INNINGS (Target: 171 runs from 20 overs)

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Mohamm a d Rizwan † c Gunathilaka b PWH de Silva 55 49 92 4 1 112.24 Babar Azam (c) c Madushanka b Liyanagamage 5 6 22 0 0 83.33 Fakhar Zaman b Liyanagamage 0 1 2 0 0 0.00 Iftikhar Ahmed c sub (KNA Bandara) b Liyanagamage 32 31 49 2 1 103.22 Mohammad Nawaz c Liyanagamage b Karunaratne 6 9 12 0 0 66.66 Khushdil Shah c Theekshana b PWH de Silva 2 4 12 0 0 50.00 Asif Ali b PWH de Silva 0 1 2 0 0 0.00 Shadab Khan c Gunathilaka b Theekshana 8 6 8 1 0 133.33 Haris Rauf b Karunaratne 13 9 19 1 1 144.44 Naseem Shah c Karunaratne b Liyanagamage 4 2 5 1 0 200.00 Mohammad Hasnain not out 8 4 9 0 1 200.00 Extras (nb 2, w 12) 14 TOTAL 20 Ov (RR: 7.35) 147 Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Babar Azam, 3.2 ov), 2-22 (Fakhar Zaman, 3.3 ov), 3-93 (Iftikhar Ahmed, 13.2 ov), 4-102 (Mohammad Nawaz, 15.2 ov), 5-110 (Mohammad Rizwan, 16.1 ov), 6-111 (Asif Ali, 16.3 ov), 7-112 (Khushdil Shah, 16.5 ov), 8-120 (Shadab Khan, 17.6 ov), 9-125 (Naseem Shah, 18.2 ov), 10-147 (Haris Rauf, 19.6 ov)