Pakistan remembers Javed Miandad’s famous Sharjah sixer!

On this day in 1986, Javed Miandad hit a six off the last ball bowled by Chetan Sharma to hand Pakistan a thrilling one-wicket win over India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Javed Miandad handed Pakistan their first victory in a major tournament.

On April 18, 1986, Javed Miandad had changed the dynamics of Indo-Pak ODI cricket, except at ODI World Cups, with a six off the last ball in the Australasia Cup final.

After Javed Miandad, Manzoor Elahi and Salim Malik also did similar rescue acts in 1986-87, but they remained unsung.



36 years ago, Javed Miandad played one of the greatest one-day knocks in history, and cricket fans took to social media to recall the famous six of the legendary Javed Miandad.

On this Day, Great Javed Miandad Hit a Six at Sharjah against India to create History.

