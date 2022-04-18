Oyeyeah
Pakistan remembers Javed Miandad’s famous Sharjah sixer

The hit that turned Pakistan cricket around.

Pakistan remembers Javed Miandad’s famous Sharjah sixer!

On this day in 1986, Javed Miandad hit a six off the last ball bowled by Chetan Sharma to hand Pakistan a thrilling one-wicket win over India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Javed Miandad handed Pakistan their first victory in a major tournament. 

On April 18,  1986, Javed Miandad had changed the dynamics of Indo-Pak ODI cricket, except at ODI World Cups, with a six off the last ball in the Australasia Cup final.

After Javed Miandad, Manzoor Elahi and Salim Malik also did similar rescue acts in 1986-87, but they remained unsung.

36 years ago, Javed Miandad played one of the greatest one-day knocks in history, and cricket fans took to social media to recall the famous six of the legendary Javed Miandad.

 

 

 

