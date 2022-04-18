Pakistan remembers Javed Miandad’s famous Sharjah sixer!
On this day in 1986, Javed Miandad hit a six off the last ball bowled by Chetan Sharma to hand Pakistan a thrilling one-wicket win over India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Javed Miandad handed Pakistan their first victory in a major tournament.
On April 18, 1986, Javed Miandad had changed the dynamics of Indo-Pak ODI cricket, except at ODI World Cups, with a six off the last ball in the Australasia Cup final.
After Javed Miandad, Manzoor Elahi and Salim Malik also did similar rescue acts in 1986-87, but they remained unsung.
36 years ago, Javed Miandad played one of the greatest one-day knocks in history, and cricket fans took to social media to recall the famous six of the legendary Javed Miandad.
On this Day, Great Javed Miandad Hit a Six at Sharjah against India to create History.
Javed Miandad interviewed the day after The Six.
Typical JM – "Eleven runs in the last over is not the most difficult of targets .. I was confident of making the runs with five twos and the winning hit"
