Pakistan to miss FIH Hockey World Cup

Pakistan, the four-time champion, is to miss FIH Hockey World Cup!

Pakistan, due to their inability to finish among the top four spots in the Asia Cup, will miss the Fédération Internationale de Hockey (FIH) Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 being held in India.

This seems to be the saddest state of Hockey affairs in Pakistan as the national team the four-time world champions, ranked 17th in the world missing the four-yearly action.

Sixteen countries for the first time are competing in the Hockey World Cup that earlier was restricted to just 12 countries.

The first match will be played on January 13 in the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar, where 2016 Olympic Gold medalists Argentina will take on reigning African Champions, and victors of the recent inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, South Africa.

This will be followed by a Pool-A match between World No. 1 Australia and the rapidly improving French team.