PakvsWI: Babar Azam adds a couple of new records to his credit

Babar Azam adds a couple of new records to his credit!

Babar Azam scored the 17th century of his career in the 85th innings of the first ODI against the West Indies.

The century leads him to become the player to score 17 centuries in at least one innings.

He also becomes the only player to score 3 consecutive centuries twice.



.@babarazam258 MAKES HISTORY! 💪



👑 The No.1 batter becomes the 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 player to record three successive ODI centuries twice 💯💯💯#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/nJxAixPE1i — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 8, 2022

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has surpassed former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to become the fastest to score 1,000 runs in the 50-over format as a captain.

Earlier, Hashim Amla played 98 ODI innings to complete 17 centuries, India’s Virat Kohli 112 and David Warner 113.

It is to be noted that Hashim Amla had 14 centuries in 85 innings of his ODI career while Virat Kohli and Quinn Ton de Kock had 12 centuries each.

Babar Azam also became the first player to score three consecutive centuries by scoring a century in the first ODI against the West Indies.

Babar also scored hundreds in the last two ODIs against Australia.

Right-handed Babar currently holds the number one position in ICC batters’ rankings for T20Is and ODIs.