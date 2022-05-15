Oyeyeah
RIP Andrew Symonds: Pakistan Cricket fraternity mourns the demise of Australia legend

Former Australian cricketer passes away in tragic car accident

Pakistan Cricket fraternity mourns the demise of Australia legend Andrew Symonds.

In fact, the cricket world is in mourning today following the death of popular former allrounder Andrew Symonds in a car crash.

Cricket fans on Sunday morning woke up to the terrible news that, Andrew aks Roy, 46-year-old was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night.

Taking it to Twitter, Shoiab Akhtar said, “Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family.

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif in a tweet shared, “ I saw him on the field, played against him, spent time with him & I can only say I will miss you, Andrew. The world saw you as a devastating cricketer, we felt the real human rooted deep inside you RIP.”

 

Ahmad Shahzad extended his condolences saying, “Always a magnanimous presence in the field. Never imagined you’d go so early. Sad beyond words on hearing about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car accident. World cricket will always remember you.”

Imam ul Haq in a message on Twitter said, “Shane Warne earlier and now #AndrewSymonds, 2022 can’t get any tougher for @CricketAus and the entire cricket community. Thoughts and prayers for his friends and family”

 

