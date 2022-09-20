Oyeyeah
Sindh’s Saim Ayub shines out with his stellar performance at National T20 Cup

Sindh wins National T20 Cup by beating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 8 wickets.

Sindh star Saim Ayub is declared player of the tournament for his stellar performance at the National T20 Cup.

The domestic tournament concluded as Sindh was crowned champions after beating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 8 wickets.

Published Earlier:

The final of the tournament was held at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday where Sindh bowled out KP for 140 runs as they chased down the target in 14.4 overs.

At the final Saim hit 36 runs off 24 balls and was nabbed the Player of the Tournament honours.

 

Saim Ayub’s masterclass batting is what has left the cricket fans most impressed.

And even after two days after the conclusion of the final event, Twitter’s timeline is trending with praises for 20-year-old left-hand batsman Saim Ayub’s performance.

