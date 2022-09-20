Sindh’s Saim Ayub shines out with his stellar performance at National T20 Cup

Sindh star Saim Ayub is declared player of the tournament for his stellar performance at the National T20 Cup.

The domestic tournament concluded as Sindh was crowned champions after beating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 8 wickets.

The final of the tournament was held at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday where Sindh bowled out KP for 140 runs as they chased down the target in 14.4 overs.

At the final Saim hit 36 runs off 24 balls and was nabbed the Player of the Tournament honours.

🏏 12 innings

🌟 416 runs

👏 34.66 average

🔥 155.22 strike rate



Sindh star Saim Ayub is declared player of the tournament for his stellar performance 🏆#KPvSINDH | #NationalT20 | #GharWaliBaat pic.twitter.com/w96fWeJzqA — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2022

Saim Ayub’s masterclass batting is what has left the cricket fans most impressed.

And even after two days after the conclusion of the final event, Twitter’s timeline is trending with praises for 20-year-old left-hand batsman Saim Ayub’s performance.

Saim Ayub. 20 years old. Left-hand batsman. Class personified. Player of the #NationalT20.pic.twitter.com/N2TG2G95l4 — Abdullah Ansari (@Abdullah719_) September 19, 2022

Watch Saim Ayub So Much Classy Like Saeed Anwar❤️. Next Big Thing To Pakistan 😍 pic.twitter.com/NemwLGsRaw — Tayyab Khan Khalil🇵🇰 (@MDBasii123) September 20, 2022

The pure classy opener Reminds me of Saeed Anwar.

Classy Future ahead.

Saim Ayub!#PAKvsEng pic.twitter.com/gYvFm6G5Iq — MaLuk Saleh (@its_maluk) September 19, 2022