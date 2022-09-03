Super 4 in Asia Cup 2022 kick starts today; PAK to take on IND on Sep 4th

Super 4 in Asia Cup 2022 kick starts today!
While the arch-rivals Pakistan and India will be facing each other once again on Sep 4th.
As reported, Pakistan will make no changes in the playing eleven in the Super 4 match against India.
While the cricketers who suffered cramps have gained fitness hence India will have to face the best possible side of Pakistan on Sunday.
Pakistan qualified for the Super 4 stage of the #AsiaCupT20 2022 after a massive victory against Hong Kong on Friday in Sharjah.
Here is the schedule for Super 4:
- Sep 3rd – AFG vs SL
- Sep 4th – IND vs PAK
- Sep 6th – IND vs SL
- Sep 7th – AFG vs PAK
- Sep 8th – IND vs AFG
- Sep 9th – SL vs PAK
The Top 2 teams of Super 4 will play the finals on 11 September.