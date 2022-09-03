Super 4 in Asia Cup 2022 kick starts today; PAK to take on IND on Sep 4th

Super 4 in Asia Cup 2022 kick starts today!

While the arch-rivals Pakistan and India will be facing each other once again on Sep 4th.

As reported, Pakistan will make no changes in the playing eleven in the Super 4 match against India.

While the cricketers who suffered cramps have gained fitness hence India will have to face the best possible side of Pakistan on Sunday.

Pakistan qualified for the Super 4 stage of the #AsiaCupT20 2022 after a massive victory against Hong Kong on Friday in Sharjah.

Here is the schedule for Super 4:

Sep 3rd – AFG vs SL

Sep 4th – IND vs PAK

Sep 6th – IND vs SL

Sep 7th – AFG vs PAK

Sep 8th – IND vs AFG

Sep 9th – SL vs PAK

The Top 2 teams of Super 4 will play the finals on 11 September.