Alexa.com retiring on May 1, 2022

Alexa.com is retiring on May 1, 2022!

In the latest development, Amazon is shutting down Alexa internet-tracking service founded 25 years ago.

Amazon said that it had made the “difficult decision to retire” the service from May, although it is no longer possible to buy new subscriptions already.

“After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we’ve made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022,” it said in the official statement.

“Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more,” the statement added.

However, it did not give any information about why the service was being retired.