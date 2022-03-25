Oyeyeah
PIA’s direct flights to Sydney starting from April 22

Initially, one flight per week will be operated from Lahore to Sydney and later it will be increased to two flights.

PIA's direct flights to Sydney
PIA’s direct flights to Sydney, Australia are starting from April 22!

The flights will initially be operated from Lahore to Sydney on Fridays and Sydney to Lahore on Sundays.

Published Earlier:

The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Thursday that direct and non-stop flights to and from Sydney, Australia will start operating from April 22. 

“The passengers are to be offered baggage allowance of 45 kilogrammes and 55 kilogrammes for the economy and executive economy class,” the national carrier stated. 

“It would be the highest free baggage allowance offered to PIA passengers,” PIA said.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik has directed marketing and frontline PIA teams to serve the passengers in their best interest.

Initially, one flight per week will be operated from Lahore to Sydney and later it will be increased to two flights.

This was announced by PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik at a meeting with Australian Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen in Islamabad on March 14.

 

As being reported, the national airline has plans to expand its network after the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions faced by the aviation industry.

PIA has recently started direct flights to Baku from Karachi and Lahore.

