Deepika, Ranveer separation rumours take over social media

Deepika, Ranveer separation rumours have taken over social media!

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married for almost four years.

Apparently it all started as a Twitter user by the name of Umair Sandu claimed that the pair has been at wit’s ends and are about to call quits.

The aforementioned tweep shared a major reason is touted to be Padukone’s struggle with mental health.

The rumors of trouble in paradise took social media by storm and fans were worried over gossip about an apparent split.

It was reported in Indian media that Deepika Padukone was taken to the hospital in Mumbai a few days ago after her health deteriorated suddenly.

Deepika Padukone was reportedly hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of uneasiness on September 26.

However, the actress seems hale and hearty now as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on September 29.

And some fans spotted that she was not wearing her wedding ring!

Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport; fans worried as they spot she's not wearing her wedding ring [Watch Video]

A source close to the actors revealed to the publication, “The viral tweet in itself is fake and that it is done from an account that is not verified.”

The insider added that they are trying to reach out to the user to find out why he spread the wrong information about the couple. Action is expected to take against the user Umair Sandhu, whose bio says he is a member of the overseas Censor Board.