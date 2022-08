Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first look from Haddi, Fans React

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first look from the upcoming film Haddi.

Bollywood star will be seen playing the lead role in the revenge drama.

The first look of Nawazuddin’s character is shared in the latest motion poster showing him dressed as a woman and striking a pose while sitting on a chair.

The film goes on the floor and is being directed by debutante filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is best known for his critically-acclaimed performances in films like the “Gangs of Wasseypur” series, “Kahaani”, and “Raman Raghav 2.0”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “Serious Men”.

Ever since his first look from Haadi is out, fans have been praising it for Nawaz’s gender-defying makeover

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the garb of a woman in his upcoming revenge drama " Haddi ". The motion poster of the film is out. I mean just look at nawaz sir omg absolutely unrecognisable , it's superb ❤️ #NawazuddinSiddiqui it's fav 🔥 #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians pic.twitter.com/4hMkWNzW7m — Sara🌸 | SHEHNAAZ STAN 💎 (@SaraAfrin_22) August 23, 2022

While many found Nawaz’s uncanny resemblance to Archana Puran Singh.

Comedy shows mai sab #Archanapuransingh ko mard bolkar comedy karte thay and now finally #NawazuddinSiddiqui

Is doing biopic of Archana puran singh.. 😄#Haddi pic.twitter.com/ADt2mdBk0H — Saahil Chandel (@Saahil_Chandel) August 23, 2022

Guess who Nawazuddin Siddiqui or Archana Puran singh ?!?!! Upcoming movie Haddi. pic.twitter.com/0jqUUXImIR — Lolwa (@help2humanity) August 23, 2022