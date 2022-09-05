Oyeyeah
Salman Khan Shares Teaser Of His Upcoming Flick Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The film was initially titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali!

Salman Khan shared a new title announcement video of his upcoming flick  ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ with a brief teaser on Monday.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the action-packed entertainer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will also feature Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in lead roles.

Almost a minute-long duration video gives a glimpse at Salman Khan’s character, riding a cruiser motorcycle in a valley surrounded by mountains in Ladakh.

The actor simply captioned the post with the hashtag “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan”.

Salman Khan who has completed his 34 years in Bollywood, was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

The actor had been teasing his fans with glimpses of his latest project via social media posts.

 

