Salman Khan surprises fans with the FIRST LOOK from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan surprises fans by sharing his first look from the upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

As reported, Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a remake of a Tamil film directed by Farhad Samji.

The much-anticipated film is slated to release in December this year.

Pooja Hegde will be seen playing Salman Khan’s love interest in the film.

Both the stars will be sharing the screen for the first time together.

Taking it to social media on Saturday, Bollywood’s superstar dropped a pleasant surprise for his fans.

Shooting commences for my new film …. pic.twitter.com/wEQmCmayRD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 14, 2022

Ever since his tweet, the Twitter timeline is buzzing with excitement.

According to Indian media reports, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’s team started the cameras rolling in Mumbai on Saturday.

Ahead of the big shoot, director Farhad Samji’s teams have erected two huge sets.

The report revealed that the team will commence the shoot at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle, Mumbai where they have built one set to resemble a metro station.

As reported, the production team did not find it feasible to shoot in the real location as crowd management problems posed an issue.