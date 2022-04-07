Tiger Shroff set to make his singing debut with Heropanti 2’s ‘Miss Hairan’

Tiger Shroff is all set to make his singing debut with Heropanti 2’s ‘Miss Hairan’!

Heropanti 2’s ‘Miss Hairan’ composed by AR Rahman, is coming out tomorrow. Tiger has shared a teaser of his upcoming song on his Instagram.

The film will feature the peppy track with vocals by Tiger Shroff and Nisa Shetty and has been choreographed by Ahmed Khan and Rahul Shetty.

“This one is truly a milestone for my career. Singing for the first time for the legendary @arrahman sir and my first for a movie. So get your dancing shoes on, #MissHairan is here to amp up your party, song is out tomorrow,” he captioned his post.

The film is slated to release in theatres on April 29, 2022, keeping up with the tradition of Bollywood, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Nadiadwala launched Tiger Shroff as an actor in his big Bollywood debut Heropanti.

And as being reported, the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.