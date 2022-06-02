Oyeyeah
Ali Zafar celebrates Johnny Depp’s win in defamation case against Amber Heard

Following remarks over Depp's victory, Ali Zafar's defamation case was brought to light.

Ali Zafar celebrates Johnny Depp's win in defamation case
Ali Zafar celebrates Johnny Depp’s defamation case win against Amber Heard.

Singer and actor Ali Zafar while retweeting  a fan-made video collage of him and Depp, said, “Even a true empath could only understand a small percentage of what Johnny Depp must’ve gone through.”

“The truth remains that no verdict or amount of money can bring him back 6 prime years of his life. The art he could’ve produced. Smiles he could’ve brought. #JohnnyDepp,” he added.

 

 

The jury reached a decision after in the defamation case brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

A seven-member jury found Amber Heard liable for defamation against Johnny Depp and ordered Heard to pay Depp $15M in compensatory and punitive damages; While Depp has been ordered to pay Heard $2M in compensatory damages.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zafar filed a defamation suit of Rs1bn against the female singer Misha Shafi who also filed a subsequent suit against the actor.

Shafi and Zafar have been pursuing a legal battle against each other since 2018 when the former accused the latter of causing her sexual harassment on multiple occasions.

Following remarks over Depp’s victory, Ali Zafar’s defamation case was brought to light.

 

