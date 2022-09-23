Oyeyeah
Azfar Rahman backs out of Hum Awards in solidarity with flood victims

Many Pakistani stars have reached Toronto to participate in Hum TV awards.

The actor who has also been nominated for this year’s Best Negative Role Category took to social media to announce his decision on Friday.

The actor has also requested the organizers of the event to donate his ticket and stay money to the flood victims.

“Withdrawn by choice with respect to the coveted event,” Azfar said in a statement shared on Instagram.

“Sorry to disappoint my fans in Toronto Canada, I shall not be attending Hum Awards this year even though I’m nominated in the best actor in a negative role category.”

“I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters drowning in the floods. I request the authority at the awards to kindly donate my ticket and stay money to the flood relief,” he added.

The move from the actor is being lauded by many of the prominent names of the Pakistan Showbiz fraternity.

 Mehwish Hayat, Ayesha Omar, Nadia Afgan, and Sadaf Kanwal were many among those who appreciated his decision and replied to Azfar’s post.

