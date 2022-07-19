BTS appointed as ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 Busan

BTS have been appointed as ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 Busan!

BTS members RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and J-hope, were in attendance at a public event held today in South Korea.

They were present at the Honorary Ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 Busan event where they received the memorandum.

BTS will also host the Global Busan Concert to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the Busan Metropolitan City in October.

Interestingly, Jimin and Jungkook are from Busan as well.

This was BTS’ first public event after announcing that they will be focusing more on solo activities.

On their official Twitter handle, BTS shared two group pictures from the event and wrote, “This is BTS as ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo!”

Speaking at the ceremony, BTS leader RM said:

“It’s truly an honor that we, BTS, were appointed as the ambassadors for World Expo 2030. We’ll put our efforts and do our bit so that the World EXPO 2030 can become ‘Busan’ World EXPO 2030. Starting from the global Busan concert in October, we’ll do various activities to put our efforts into the bid for hosting the World Expo.

“And not just for the bid for hosting the World Expo, we’ll put our efforts into various areas and try to make the nature and culture of the beautiful Republic of Korea known around the world.

“Once again, we ask for lots of your interest, support, and love for the Busan World EXPO 2030.”

The photos and videos of the K-pop sensation BTS from the event have left the ARMY around the world emotional.

