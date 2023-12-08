Celebrity News
Hareem Shah’s X-Account gets suspended
It emerges that the infamous TikToker’s X-Platform account (formally Twitter) was suspended on Thursday.
However, the reason for her account’s suspension is not clear yet.
But the suspension notification indicates it’s amid a violation of the platform’s rules.
Several social media users are teasing about the development following the account suspension.
Hareem Shah be like:
Program to war gya #HareemShah pic.twitter.com/VuVHM57xsL
— Jaan Leva (@Iamjaanleva) December 6, 2023
Masoom tou wo hyn jinhe Hareem Shah k scene ka nhi pta 😂#HareemShah #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/TSiqbE4FvS
— S H E R A Z 🇵🇰 (@nalaik_boy) December 6, 2023