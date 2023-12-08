Celebrity News

December 8, 2023
Hareem Shah’s X-Account gets suspended.

It emerges that the infamous TikToker’s X-Platform account (formally Twitter) was suspended on Thursday.

However, the reason for her account’s suspension is not clear yet.

But the suspension notification indicates it’s amid a violation of the platform’s rules.

Several social media users are teasing about the development following the account suspension.

