Model Sofia Khan announces pregnancy with a bold photo shoot

Sofia Khan, model turned actress, better known as Fia announced her pregnancy with a bold photo shoot.

Reportedly, at the age of 40, Sofia is expecting her second child.

Sofia has shared some pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot on her Instagram.

“Who said you can’t! I’m 40, I’m pregnant & I’m so damn proud of myself “, she posted on Instagram.

“The pregnancy can’t stop a Model to pose,” she captioned the other slider post on Instagram.



However, the netizens were least pleased with her bold revealing photos.

While many congratulated the mommy-to-be, many criticized Fia on her Instagram posts.

A user wrote, “Astaghfirullah. May Allah guide us all. Ameen. This is inviting Allah’s wrath. Nothing else.”

“Congratulations but you can reveal the pregnancy without exposing that much,” another user wrote.

‘Astagfaaar yar sab theek hai khush raho Chahy photoshoot krao atleast pait tou Na dikhao,” said another social media user.

While another wrote, “Becharay anay walay poor kee nangi ama… so sad @fia_sofiakhan.”

Pakistani model tied the knot with Turkish entrepreneur Tolga Erken and lives in Germany with her husband and daughter.

Sofia Khan’s notable Pakistani dramas include Besharam, Umm e Hania, and Baandi.