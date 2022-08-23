Oyeyeah
Naimal Khawar Khan turns into an art entrepreneur

Naimal left her short lived acting career and devoted herself to the art that she loved.

Naimal Khawar Khan has turned into an art entrepreneur!

In the latest development, model and former actress,  also the wife of former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, has set up her own website for selling art pieces.

Naimal who herself is an artist and painter, in a recent Instagram post shared about her website.

The website features details of different articles available to buy ranging from PKR50,000 to PKR180,000.

The artworks include her own paintings, calligraphy, and illustrations of horses as she seems to love the particular animal.

Art-lover Naimal Khawar made her acting debut in Shoaib Mansoor’s ‘Verna’ in 2017.

She gained fame with the 2018 drama ‘Anaa’.

