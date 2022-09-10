Naseem Shah doesn’t know who Urvashi Rautela is!

It’s been a while since Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela shared an edited video featuring the Pakistani pacer, Naseem Shah, on her social media during the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

The video had left Naseem Shah’s fans in particular, in frenzy.

Meanwhile, during a press conference, Naseem Shah cleared the air by stating that he has no idea who is Urvashi Rautela.

Naseem Shah said: “People keep sending me videos, but I have no idea about all this and I don’t know who Urvashi is. Whoever comes to the ground to watch me play, thanks to them. It’s good for me if people like me and come to the stadium to see me play, as I haven’t come from other worlds. Thank God people like me.”

"I don't know about the videos circulating on social media," Naseem Shah says in response to Urvashi Rautela's viral video. Pacer also clarifies that he does not know her — reports @sohailimrangeo#GeoNews #PakvsInd #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/BPWROmm2Ar — Geo English (@geonews_english) September 10, 2022

Rautela was present at the Dubai stadium, to witness a high-octane India vs Pakistan match following which she shared a video on her Instagram story in which she can be seen enjoying the fixture along with some inserts of Shah.

The video featured Atif Aslam’s ‘Koi Tujhko Na Mujhse Chura Le‘ song used in the background.

As soon she shared the clip, Indian internet users slammed her for sharing a video with a Pakistani cricketer.

Following Naseem Shah’s presser, the keyboard warriors are having a ball with the lasted piece of gossip!

Dear girl be happy Naseem shah does not knoe urvashi Rautela pic.twitter.com/o9L0cQelZl — Teto Patiyaa 🇵🇰 (@Pola_620) September 10, 2022

Naseem shah says he doesn't know who is Urvashi rautela? After Pant an other guy rejected her .

Le Urvashi rautela…#NaseemShah #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/IqS5U5h3P4 — Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) September 10, 2022

Naseem Shah has registered his name in the history books after hitting two back-to-back sixes against Afghanistan in the final over of the game.

It was announced later that the bat used by Naseem during the game will be put up for auction and the money will be donated to the flood-hit victims.