Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir legally divorced, confirm sources

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are legally divorced, confirm sources!

Journalist Amna Essani has revealed that Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are legally divorced.

And according to her perhaps after signing the complete divorce papers, Sajal has removed Ahad Raza Mir’s name from her’s in her Instagram bio a few days ago.

However, both the stars are keeping tight-lipped about their personal lives.

There hasn’t been a single comment shared either by Sajal or by Ahad Raza Mir.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot on March 15th, 2020.

Sources claim that after a year of speculated separation, one of the most favorite couples of the Pakistan show biz industry has parted ways.

The news has left the SaHad fans heartbroken. And ever since Sajal removed Ahad from her name at Insta bio, hashtags #SajalAly #AhadRazaMir and #SaHad are trending on top of the Pakistani Twitter timeline.

"جس نے پا لیا اس نے پا کر مٹی کر دیا اور جس کیلیے لاحاصل رہا وہ خود خاک میں مل گیا۔"

لیکن میں سوچتی ہوں آخر، محبت کہاں جاتی ہے؟#SajalAly#AhadRazaMir pic.twitter.com/i41Z4oijE1 — Jaweria Balochh (@speak_JB) March 24, 2022