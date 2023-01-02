Sajal Aly responds to baseless character assassination claims

Sajal Aly has responded to the baseless character assassination claims.

The cryptic statement from the popular Pakistani star comes amid rumors being spread by a self-claimed analyst named Adil Raja on his YouTube channel.

“It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin,” the “Sinf-e-Ahan” star said in a tweet without naming Adil Raja.

What did Adil Raja say?

Adil Raja is a controversial character who has recently gained popularity on social media by spreading unconfirmed and fake news via his vlogs.

In his latest vlog, Adil Raja started a character assassination campaign against Pakistan’s top actresses and models.

He made an outrageous claim that Pakistan’s models and actresses have been used by the country’s intelligence agencies as bait to record scandalous videos of politicians.

Adil Raja who claims to be a retired major did not name any artists but he used their initials as MK, MH, KK, and SA.

And earlier in the day he had a face to tweet that he hasn’t named any actress in his vlog.

There are numerous names of models, actresses, and celebrities in Pakistan and abroad, with the initials that I have mentioned. I do not endorse and condemn any of the names of the celebrities being mentioned by anyone on any forum/social media in this regard.

Having said that ⬇️ — Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) January 2, 2023

However, following Adil Raja’s vlog, his supporters started sharing pictures of Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Sajal Ali, and Kubra Khan.