Sana Javed asks fans to report a fake Twitter account impersonating her

Sana Javed has asked her fans to report a fake Twitter account impersonating her!

The Khaani actor in an Instagram post shared a screenshot of the fake account and clarified that she does not use the microblogging site and that any tweet from that account should not be considered as her opinion.

Sana Javed’s fake Twitter account had been active since 2016 and already had over 39k followers.

“THIS A FAKE ACCOUNT ‼️ PLEASE REPORT ON TWITTER. It’s a request to all media outlets to verify news regarding me before posting them on their websites since I’m not on Twitter,” Sana Javed wrote in the caption.



This is not the first time. Actors Hadiqa Kiani and Saba Qamar Zaman, have also been victims of impersonation on Twitter.