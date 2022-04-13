Shahid Afridi on target of PTI supporters for congratulating Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Shahid Afridi is on the target of PTI supporters for congratulating Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

Former Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Shahid Afridi congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on becoming the 23rd Premier of the country.

Taking to the Twitter, he hoped that the new PM would be successful to pull the country out of the economic and political crises by employing his best administrative abilities

The newly appointed PM, Shehbaz Sharif responded to Afridi’s greetings in a tweet.

“Thank you Afridi sahib for your greetings. Pakistan will come out of the challenges IA. The immediate task is to provide economic relief to the people who have been hit hard by inflation,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.



Former Pakistani allrounder turned philanthropist in his later tweet apparently responded to the historic political chaos country faced in wake of the No-confidence Vote again PTI chairman Imran Khan.

“When the time comes to leave, whether it is right or sad. The leave must be accepted in a dignified manner. Accusations, conspiracies, and even defeats are part of the power game. In the pages of history, it is ultimately about moral standards, democracy, and the supremacy of the constitution. This is the balance of beauty,” Afridi tweeted.



However, the words from the former cricketer did not sit well with the PTI supporters who came out calling Shahid Afridi for his remarks.

جب وقت رخصت آ جائے تو چاہے حق پر ہوں یا غمزدہ؛ رخصت باوقار طریقے سے قبول کرنی چاہیے۔ الزامات، سازشیں، حتی کہ شکست بھی اقتدار کے کھیل کا حصہ ہے۔ تاریخ کے صفحات میں بالآخر بات اخلاقی معیار، جمہوریت اور آئین کی بالادستی پر آتی ہے۔

Unfortunately, the PTI supporters lack maturity and are unaware of true democratic values.

Political supporters must learn to respect others’ opinions and choices otherwise societies crumble into chaos and end in anarchy.

Twitter timeline is laden up with criticism towards Shahid Afridi’s opinion, while many PTI supporters started personal attacks on the cricketer.

