Vlogger Abdullah Khattak passes away in a tragic road accident

Khattak was studying medicine at Agha Khan University Hospital

NewsDesk
Vlogger Abdullah KhattakVlogger Abdullah Khattak is no more | OyeYeah News
Vlogger Abdullah Khattak passed away in a tragic road accident in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Famous YouTuber and vlogger, and 3rd-year MBBS succumbed to injuries following a road accident, his family announced.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Rahatabad madrassa Peshawar at 10:45 PM.

Khattak was studying medicine at Agha Khan University Hospital and often uploaded content related to his studies on social media.

The heartbreaking news of the 21-year-old medical student’s passing was shared by one of his close friends in an Instagram post as well.

 

Life is unpredictable, and the news of his untimely demise has left his fans and followers in shock.

 

Our heartfelt condolences and prayers for the departed soul.

 

