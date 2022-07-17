Bakhtawar Episode-1 Review: Beginning of an intense, depressing yet inspiring life journey

Bakhtawar is a newly started drama serial at Hum TV featuring the super talented Yumna Zaidi as Bakhtawar. The play is penned down by Nadia Akhtar and it is executed by Shahid Shafaat. Bakhtawar is produced by Momina Duraid. The cast of the play includes Yumna Zaidi as Bakhtawar the protagonist and Zaviyar Numan Ijaz, Saqib Sameer, Mizna Waqas, Huma Nawab, Adnan Shah Tipu, and others.

Bakhtawar seems a story based on the life journey of a headstrong village girl who unfortunately has a troubled family. Her father is a gambler who even sold his first daughter in gambling. Bakhtawar is quite attached to her mother-like sister. Before leaving, Bakhtawar’s sister promised her not to accept her fate the way she did.

The best thing about Bakhtawar is that despite living in such a depressive and hopeless environment she is all hopeful and ready to fight against all odds. Unlike most of the heroines shown in our plays she is not whining and complaining, in fact, she has an aim in her life. She wants to study hard so that she will change her own and her family’s status as she no longer wants to see her mother begging her Mamoo for aid.

Bakhtawar’s Mamoo and Mami are not nice people at all. They are helping Bakhtawar’s mother just because they have a plan to marry off Bakhtawar with their mentally retarded son. Despite of Bakhtawar’s refusal they are not stepping back. At Bakhtawar’s brother’s funeral, they again raised this topic and Bakhtawar gets a tight slap on her face by her mamo when she resisted. Well, the people in the village seem not good at all because instead of taking Bakhtawar’s side they are shaming her and they allowed Mamoo and Mami to do Bakhtawar’s engagement with their mentally retarded son against her will. Poor Bakhtawar has left with no choice but to escape that toxic village.

Bakhtawar has a love interest too though her relationship is not like a proper one but the boy really likes her. The boy who happens to be Bakhtawar’s friend’s brother helped her in fleeing by giving her money and phone. By the way, the village marriage scene and village girls were not looking like villagers. Their dance moves and dresses were quite modern. How many times are we going to listen that famous Ballay Ballay song in every other Hum TV play? It’s a good song but come on. Overall a very powerful Start! The real-life struggle for Bakhtawar will start in the chaotic big Metropolitan.

Depressing yet inspiring tale.