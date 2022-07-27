Habs Episode-11 Review: Despite all the differences we see a ray of hope in Basit and Ayesha’s relationship

Ary Digital’s drama serial Habs is one of the best serials in the running. Musadiq Malik has very aesthetically executed this serial it gives us that old romance vibes. Performances are all on point but it is Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan’s cracking chemistry which makes us root for Ayesha and Basit. In the previous episode, we have seen that differences started arising between Ayesha and Basit. In this episode, we have seen that despite all the differences there is hope in this relationship.

Well, the episode begins when Basit’s friend is telling Basit that he has wronged Ayesha. He is trying to make him realize how the job is important for her family. Well, one thing is not clear he tells Basit to tell everything to Ayesha, what does it mean? Does Basit’s friend know that he has given Ayesha’s family any cheque with a hefty amount?

Basit loses his cool when Ayesha is not picking up his call. He calls Ayesha’s mother and reminds him about their deal. Ayesha’s mother handles the situation and she takes Ayesha back to Basit’s house along with the whole family. Ayesha’s mother and her family are quite embarrassing for Ayesha right at the door when they are arguing merely over fare money with the Taxi driver.

Ayesha’s family doesn’t stop here, they create further embarrassment. Be it Bobby Phupho insisting Basit eat Gulam Jaman and ending up throwing it on the sofa or Zoya breaking the Perfume bottle. Well, one thing Ayesha does wrong is that she allows her sister to have the dress her mother-in-law has made for her. It is so inappropriate for her to let her sister wear her Bari dress at her Valima. Basit is also too annoyed by Ayesha’s family and especially her mother’s greedy behavior.

Basit’s mother is too shocked when she sees Zoya wearing Ayesha’s Bari dress it was a designer’s expensive dress. Even Basit has to mind this. Ayesha’s mother is so cunning that she takes all the Salami envelopes from Ayesha’s hand. Well, the episode ends on a very positive note when Ayesha finally breaks up and tells Basit that her family is her reality and he has to accept it. Later Basit realizes his mistake and then he apologizes to Ayesha for being rude. It is such a romantic scene when Basit is applying Balm on Ayesha’s arm as she gets a scratch from the bangle. Despite all the differences we see a ray of hope in Basit and Ayesha’s relationship.

