Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi Ep-22 Review: Shamsher is now being glorified as a hero

Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi Ep-22 Review – ARY Digital drama serial Kiasi Teri Khudgharzi is down with 22 episodes. One of the disturbing things is that it seems that the makers of the play are now trying to glorify Shamsher as a hero. None of the hardships can absolve Shamsher from his sins. He cannot be redeemed. Performances are all on spot. In the previous episode, we have seen that Shamsher is shattered to know his father’s reality. In this episode, it is shown that Shamsher is facing the hardships of living on his own.

Shamsher is now facing the real hard time of his life. He has given up a luxurious life that he is habitual of living and now he has to live on his own without any money and support. His only support is his friend. He takes him to a house and gives him three months’ rent for the place. Shamsher is getting flashbacks of how he used to be so habitual of the air conditioner that he cannot even let anyone switch it off even in his absence.

Shamsher gets the idea to sell his mobile phone. He gets into a rickshaw and offers him to stay while he gets his fare money. He sells his phone but the shopkeeper gives him peanuts in return as he has no box or receipt of that phone. The shopkeeper says that he will consider it as a stolen phone so he gives him 30K. Shamsher does groceries with that money and on his way back he gets mugged but when the looters realize that he has no phone they took some of his groceries instead of taking his money, weird.

Well by showing these hardships and struggles of Shamsher why it feels like they are trying to glorify him as a hero? Shamsher cannot be redeemed and he cannot be absolved from the sins he has committed. On the other hand, I cannot understand why it is important for Nida to marry Ahesun and why she is forced to agree to marry him. What good it will bring to Nida and her family when he clearly says that he is marrying him to wash away his guilt and he does not love her?

Mahek is trying to take care of Shamsher although she still has developed no feelings for him. She can understand that he is passing through a rough patch. Mahek tells Shamsher that she is going to report an FIR against Shamsher’s father to Police. Shamsher says he will accompany her. Well does not she knows she cannot do anything Baba Sahab’s juggernaut? Shamsher asks his friend to search for a job for him. Will Shamsher be able to survive these hardships or will he leave with no choice but to surrender in front of his Baba Sahab?

