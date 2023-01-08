Kuch Ankahi Episode-1 Review: Start of a light-heart play carrying strong messaging

Kuch Ankahi, the much anticipated ARY Digital drama serial, starring Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas in the lead roles has finally arrived. Kuch Ankahi is Kashf Foundation and Six Sigma production. Being a Kashf Foundation project, Kuch Ankhi carries strong messaging and highlights numerous issues but in a very light heart manner. The play is penned by Muhammad Ahmad and is directed by Nadeem Baig. Besides Sajal and Bilal in the leads, the other cast includes Muhammad Ahmed, Irsa Ghazal, Mira Sethi, Vaneeza Ahmed, Sheharyaar Munawar, Babar Ali, Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad, Ali Safina, and others.

The opening scene of the play hooked us with Aliya (Sajal) and Salman’s (Bilal) encounter on the road, it seems that it is not their first meeting, they have actually met numerous times before and they hate each other to bits. They are kinda business rivals/ competitors. Well, it’s an interesting buildup. One of the most interesting things is that despite hating Aliya our hero has the courtesy and is chivalrous enough to help her out when she needs it while Aliya seems meaner she is not even grateful for the favors he does to her.

Then we are introduced to a household where Agha Jaan ( Muhammad Ahmed) lives in his ancestral house with his three daughters. Kuch Ankahi seems like a modern-day drama. It is carrying numerous messaging and seems to tackle issues like fat shaming and pressurizing girls for marriages presenting all this wrapped in light comedy and wit. The best thing about this play is that it is tackling serious issues but it is not boring and hard to watch kinda play.

Agha Jaan’s wife (Irsa Ghazal) represents a typical Pakistani mother who is obsessed with marrying off her daughter and having anxiety about her aging. She is so dominant but she remains quiet in front of her daughter Samia’s in-laws. Samia( Mira Sethi) is an exceptionally good girl who does exactly what her mother asks her to do despite the fact that what is asked is clearly defying logic.

Aliya is the second daughter who works as a real estate agent and seems to be way bold and more confident than Samia. The third daughter seems a foodie but she is also not submissive like Samia. It seems that Samia’s in-laws are in no mood to fix a wedding day anytime soon, but still Samia’s mother asks them to have Nikkah. Aliya and Samia clearly see that the boy is not the right man for Samia but she is doing what her mother tells her to do. I must say hard to find such a kind of girl nowadays. We have also seen Musadiq Malik in a brief role and it is good to see him on screen. Then we have also seen Sheharyar Munawar, not in a big but in a pivotal role, it seems like his character is shown in a negative light. Extremely entertaining and a pleasing weekend watch.