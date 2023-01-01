Meri Shehzadi Episode-15 Review: Shahana runs a slander campaign against Dania

Hum Tv drama serial Meri Shehzadi is 15 Episodes down. And the story is getting intense with Dania asking for a divorce. Performances are good, particularly by Atiqa Odho who is the star of the show. In the previous episode, we have seen that Dania takes a firm stand for herself by leaving Sheroze’s house after being cheated on by him. In this episode, Dania demands divorce on which Shahana runs a slander campaign against Dania.

Well, to be honest, this serial despite being interesting is hard to watch because of Urwa Hocane’s short performance her helpless demeanor, and her whisper talk is too annoying. At times she gets firm and the other moment she gets weak. This goes round and round making the whole watching experience boring. Dania is badly missing her kids but she is now getting firm on her decision.

Sheroze comes to take Dania back home, he apologizes to her for his conduct and promises that this will not happen again. Dania agrees to go with Sheroze but on one condition she is asking Sheroze to divorce Cam which he clearly refuses that he will not be going to leave Cam no matter what happens. Dania is really hurt by this reply, Dania’s nana says that then he has to leave Dania.

Sheroze also cannot afford to divorce Dania at all. He cannot leave the love of his life Cam nor he can think of leaving Dania as divorcing her means destroying his political career with his own hands. Andleeb is so vile that he starts spitting venom against Dania, she spares no moment to charge Sheroze against her. Sheroze sends Dania crying videos of her baby twins to make her anxious but Dania’s nana convinces her that it is merely a tactic of them to trap her.

When Shahana comes to know that Dania is not coming back even after being emotionally blackmailed by her children’s crying videos, she becomes worried when Andleeb suggests she scandalize her character and defame her in the public. Shahana runs a slander campaign against Dania where she starts defaming her by posting fake intimate images of her with a male model. Dania’s nana is disgusted to see how low Sheroze’s family can stoop. He tells Dania to take the matters into her hands and file for divorce. He says that he can hold a press conference after meeting her lawyer where she can negate all these allegations against her. Thank God Dania is finally taking a stand for herself as she files for divorce.

