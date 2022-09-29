Netflix removes LGBTQ tag on ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’!

The streaming giant made the move over the Jeffrey Dahmer series following viewers’ outrage.

However, the streaming service has not given an official reason for dropping the LGBTQ tag.

The controversial series about deranged serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in which Evan Peters plays the late Milwaukee cannibal who murdered and chopped up 17 men.

The mini-series has been categorized on Netflix’s platform with labels like “horror”, “vintage crime”, and “psychological”, but had also featured the “LGBTQ” tag until last Friday.

As reported. the series debuted at number one on Netflix, with over 196 million hours viewed.

However, the tag was officially removed by Sept. 23 as subscribers and viewers took to social media to protest the use of the label.

If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it's pretty gross of @netflix to list Dahmer under #LGBTQ, especially when the True Crime tag would have worked? pic.twitter.com/wPzwc2oOKP — Frances *Deadly SoverAuntie* Danger (@FrancesMFDanger) September 21, 2022