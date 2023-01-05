Entertainment News

Netflix’s decision to cancel ‘1899’ draws fans’ fury

1899 series was launched in November 2022 with a full-on media blitz.

NewsDeskJanuary 5, 2023
0 5 1 minute read

Netflix’s decision to cancel ‘1899’ has drawn fans’ fury!

Despite being among Netflix’s most-watched series and ending on a cliffhanger, “1899” joins the ranks of shows the streamer has unjustly canceled after one season.

The showrunners of Netflix mystery hit “Dark” — announced their new series had been canceled after just one season.

“With a heavy heart, we have to tell you that ‘1899’ will not be renewed,” read the pair’s statement, posted on Instagram.

“We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

Related Articles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by baranboodar 🜃 (@baranboodar)

The decision left the fans visibly irked, who took to social media to launch a protest.

 

 

 

 

“1899” is not the first Netflix series with a strong fan following to get the ax recently.

“Resident Evil” was canned after a single season, and “Warrior Nun” after two seasons.

1899 series was launched in November 2022 with a full-on media blitz. The show garnered sterling critical reviews worldwide and according to Netflix’s own charts.

It debuted at number one on the streaming platform in 55 countries.

NewsDeskJanuary 5, 2023
0 5 1 minute read

NewsDesk

Related Articles

The Legend of Maula Jatt enters the exclusive 200-crore club

January 4, 2023

The Legend of Maula Jatt release in India indefinitely delayed

December 31, 2022

Sanak a Physcological thriller promises to scare us upon its release

December 27, 2022

Muneeb Butt and Saba Qamar pair up for an ARY Digital limited series

December 27, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five × four =

Back to top button