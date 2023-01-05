Netflix’s decision to cancel ‘1899’ draws fans’ fury

Netflix’s decision to cancel ‘1899’ has drawn fans’ fury!

Despite being among Netflix’s most-watched series and ending on a cliffhanger, “1899” joins the ranks of shows the streamer has unjustly canceled after one season.

The showrunners of Netflix mystery hit “Dark” — announced their new series had been canceled after just one season.

“With a heavy heart, we have to tell you that ‘1899’ will not be renewed,” read the pair’s statement, posted on Instagram.

“We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

The decision left the fans visibly irked, who took to social media to launch a protest.

I honestly don’t know what to say…1899 got cancelled 💔 pic.twitter.com/P27j4jF1ZZ — #Save1899 🜃 (@1899Netflix) January 2, 2023

I need to know end of #1899Netflix . It was planned for 3 seasons, why decide to cancel it now ?? Might as well never do it !

The story and the international cast make it unique. This is a disrespect to the creators, actors and audience !#save1899 pic.twitter.com/yjFprZFSPE — Mélanie (@mpsm_1) January 2, 2023

Okay so there’s this TV show that:

– was released just over 6 weeks ago

– has constantly been in the top 10, in over 50 countries

– has over 257 million hours viewed (placing it 42nd most watched tv show on netflix ever -again in a little over 6 weeks)#1899Netflix #Save1899 pic.twitter.com/in0hw5k4jf — maggie ✨ trash cake cosplay (@TrashCakeCos) January 3, 2023

Dear @Netflix – I personally know how it feels to have your series canceled on a cliffhanger. It's deeply heartbreaking. So trust me when I say: Canceling 1899 goes against audience desire, finality & the magic of cinema. So keep cinema magic alive & renew #1899Netflix#Save1899 pic.twitter.com/2OmbUY6Kpj — Matthew Ewald 🜃 (@Matthew__Ewald) January 2, 2023

Netflix cancels the masterpiece 1899 but keeps on renewing garbage series even though the creators said they already planned 3 seasons #save1899 #renew1899 #1899Netflix pic.twitter.com/fKIP6WWXJt — Abdallah Kerkeni (@KerkeniAbdallah) January 2, 2023

“1899” is not the first Netflix series with a strong fan following to get the ax recently.

“Resident Evil” was canned after a single season, and “Warrior Nun” after two seasons.

1899 series was launched in November 2022 with a full-on media blitz. The show garnered sterling critical reviews worldwide and according to Netflix’s own charts.

It debuted at number one on the streaming platform in 55 countries.