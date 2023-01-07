Netflix’s Wednesday officially renewed for Season 2

Netflix’s Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2!

Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/ekqlxP9ueW — Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2023

The first season of the series comprising 8 episodes centered on the titular “Addams Family” character debuted on the streaming platform on Nov. 23.

Wednesday has set a new platform record for most hours viewed for an English language series in its first week with over 341 million hours.

Since then, the series has grown to become the second biggest English language season of television on Netflix with over 1.2 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days, among other streaming series records.

And to get a season 2 was expected for this record-breaking series.

Season one featured Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in the horror comedy series.

As per the official first season description, the show centers on Wednesday’s “years as a student at Nevermore Academy. She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”