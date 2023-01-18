Priyanka Chopra all in praise for the Pakistani film ‘Joyland’

Priyanka Chopra is all in praise for the Pakistani film ‘Joyland’!

Taking it to her Instagram, PC shared a glimpse of the trailer of Pakistan’s Oscar-shortlisted film ‘Joyland’on her story with a caption: “#Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It’s a must-watch.”

Directed by Saim Sadiq and produced by Khoosat Films, Joyland has Malala Yousufzai and Riz Ahmed joined the team as executive producers.

It was a day ago, when actor Ali Junejo, who played the role of Haider in the film, won the Best Actor Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The other cast of the film includes Alina Khan, Rasti Farooqi, Sania Saeed, and Sarwat Gillani in the lead roles.

Film Joyland has been officially shortlisted in the 95th Academy Awards 2023.

The Joyland team is hopeful that the film will bring the Oscar home this time while the final nominations are being awaited.