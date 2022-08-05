Oyeyeah
Sajal Aly to portray Fatima Jinnah in upcoming web-series

The web series, titled Fatima Jinnah: Sister | Revolutionist | Statesman, is likely to release on Aug 14

By Saman Siddiqui
Sajal Aly to portray Fatima Jinnah in an upcoming web series!

Danial K Afzal is all set to release a web series based on the Mader-e-Millat of Pakistan.

Sajal Aly, Samiya Mumtaz, and Sundus Farhan will be seen portraying Fatima Jinnah in different eras, each representing a phase of the Independence Movement.

The story is based on the events of the independence of Pakistan and the partition of India, written and directed by Daniyal K. Afzal.

As reported, the web series, titled Fatima Jinnah: Sister | Revolutionist | Statesman, will be depicting Madar-e-Millat in three eras: Fatima Jinnah in her 30s and during the pre-partition era, Fatima Jinnah in her 50s and during the Independence and Fatima Jinnah in her 70s during the post-partition era.

According to media reports, the web series will be based on three seasons, each season will consist of 15 episodes, while the first episode of the series is likely to be released on August 14 this month.

In a recent interview with a local publication, the producer Danial K Afzal said that “the prologue for the show will release on August 14 but its teaser is ready to go. The prologue teaser has three scenes, one of Bombay, one of the ’47 train carrying the beheaded corpses, and the third when she [Fatima Jinnah] stood for the elections.”

According to the director, “Sundus Farhan is playing the early 30s version of Fatima Jinnah, Samiya Mumtaz plays the 70-year-old version, and Sajal plays the 50 years-old Madar-e-Millat.”

While social media influencer turned actress Dananeer will be seen playing the role of a Bombay-based journalist.

 

