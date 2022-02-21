Oyeyeah
Fashion and Beauty

Maryam Nawaz steals the limelight at PML-N’s MPA wedding

Maryam Nawaz had attended the PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq's wedding ceremony

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk16 views
posted on
Maryam Nawaz steals the limelightMaryam Nawaz at PML-N's MPA wedding | OyeYeah News
Views

Maryam Nawaz steals the limelight!

Maryam Nawaz has stolen the limelight at PML-N’s MPA wedding!

Published Earlier:

The images and videos of Pakistan Muslim League leader Maryam Nawaz attending the wedding of MPA Sania Ashiq over the weekend have gone viral on social media.

And we must say Maryam Nawaz has an awesome sense of style and fashion other than politics.

Maryam Nawaz Maryam Nawaz-1

 

Maryam Nawaz-2 Maryam Nawaz-3

 

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s monochrome look has become the talk of the town from the wedding.

If you want to copy that look, it is for sure that you need a purse loaded with some handsome amount of money!

For the special occasion, Maryam Nawaz opted for Pakistani Fashion House, Agha Noor’s dress worth 22,000/-.

She paired it with Manolo Blahniks matching red heels that in retail cost US$1,365, which would roughly cost around Rs 2,40,019/- only.

Manolo Blahniks

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You