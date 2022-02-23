PSL presenter Erin Holland Wears Chunri From GulAhmed

When we complain about the sweltering temperatures of summertime, we tend to focus on the negatives. One of the biggest positives of the summer season is the fashion! Considering PSL comes just before the weather takes a turn, the event showcases the latest and greatest fashion trends for weeks to come.

Erin Holland is one of the most popular faces of the PSL commentary “truck”. Her fashion choices have been a popular feature of the sports transmission. Every day, people across Pakistan tune in at 7 PM to see what Erin has picked for the day.

On Monday, she surprised everyone by donning a gorgeous black-and-red chunri shalwar kameez from GulAhmed.

The sports broadcasting superstar has become “obsessed with local fashion brand, @gulahmedfashion,” according to her social media feeds. She found the gold-printed chunri to be “divine.”

Her posts on social media were showered with praises by people around the world, including renowned model and fitness trainer Lauren Vickers.

Coming back to the dress, Erin wore a black-and-red chunri suit featuring a glitter printed black lawn shirt that is topped with an ajrak-style gold printed lawn dupatta. It was paired with a pair of solid black-dyed trousers.

The suit is a part of a bigger range titled Chunri Collection which features the age-old art of chunri in different formats. Starting from PKR 3,790, the three-piece lawn collection has 40 unique lawn ensembles that feature traditional patterns, gold printing, and embroidery work.

