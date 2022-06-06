Amber Heard gets marriage proposal from Saudi man

Amber Heard has gotten a marriage proposal from a Saudi man, it emerges today.

As reported The Aquaman star Amber Heard received a voice message from a Saudi man proposing marriage to her following her defamation case loss.

The Saudi man has sent a voice note to Heard’s official Instagram account and called himself better than ‘old man’ Johnny Depp.

The voice note went viral on social media.

“Amber since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I’ve noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man,” the man can be heard saying in the voice note.

Those who have been following the high-profile celebrity case know that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial ended last week and several interesting instances from the hearing made headlines all over the world.

Depp won the $50 million case after a six-week-long trial that was held in Fairfax, Virginia.