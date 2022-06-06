Oyeyeah
Hollywood News

Amber Heard gets marriage proposal from Saudi man

A man a voice note to Herd's official Instagram account and called himself better than 'old man' Johnny Depp.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk13 views
posted on
Amber Heard gets marriage proposalAmber Heard gets marriage proposal | OyeYeah News
Views

Amber Heard has gotten a marriage proposal from a Saudi man, it emerges today.

As reported The Aquaman star Amber Heard received a voice message from a Saudi man proposing marriage to her following her defamation case loss.

Published Earlier:

The Saudi man has sent a voice note to Heard’s official Instagram account and called himself better than ‘old man’ Johnny Depp.

The voice note went viral on social media.

“Amber since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I’ve noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man,” the man can be heard saying in the voice note.

Those who have been following the high-profile celebrity case know that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial ended last week and several interesting instances from the hearing made headlines all over the world.

Depp won the $50 million case after a six-week-long trial that was held in Fairfax, Virginia.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You